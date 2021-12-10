PUBG: Battlegrounds is going free-to-play to “welcome new players,” says Krafton

PUBG: Battlegrounds, one of the original Battle Royale games, will move from a paid game to a free-to-play game starting on January 12, 2022. Most Battle Royale games, such as Fortnite and Apex Legends, utilize a free-to-play structure, so this will bring PUBG to a similar level.

“As PUBG: Battlegrounds pioneered the battle royale genre and has grown into a globally influential game IP, this is the perfect time to transition to free-to-play and welcome new players to the game,” said Krafton CEO CH Kim. “The game has grown substantially since we brought it to Early Access nearly five years ago, and we believe it offers one of the best values in gaming.

PUBG: Battlegrounds will feature two different tiers for players to purchase. Players who choose to go free-to-play will not have access to the game’s ranked mode, but will still have access to some of the game’s “most basic features.”

However, players can opt to purchase Battlegrounds Plus, which will include a Ranked mode, Bonus 1,300 G-Coins, an XP boost, a Career – Medal tab, Custom Match functionality, and some exclusive in-game items including the Captain’s Camo Set. This will be priced at $12.99.

Fortunately, players who have already bought the game before will receive the Battlegrounds Plus upgrade for free, as a part of a special PUBG Commerative Pack upgrade. The upgrade will be given to all players after the free-to-play transition is complete.