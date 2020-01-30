The Outer Worlds blasts off on Nintendo Switch this March

Ever since it launched on consoles and PC late last year, Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds has become a massive success. And now, Nintendo Switch owners will get their shot at cruising the galaxy.

The publisher confirmed today that the open-world adventure will debut on Nintendo’s platform starting on Mar. 6. Virtuos Games, the team that previously ported L.A. Noire to the Switch, is handling the conversion.

It’s priced at $59.99, but it appears to be a digital-only game at the moment. A retail version will be available, but, like Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Fortnite before it, it will simply include a download code in the box. You can see the official box art below, with the “download” information printed on it.

Screengrab via Obsidian Entertainment

In the game, players travel from planet to planet with their customized character in a space cruiser. Along the way, they’ll encounter non-playable characters that will lend a hand to the character, earning them experience points across missions. These let you unlock skills across three different categories—Science, Medical and Engineering. How you wish to progress is totally up to you.

Many fans consider The Outer Worlds to be inspired by Bethesda’s Fallout series, but with a neat, enjoyable sci-fi twist. The game has also been a hit with critics since its release, attaining many honors at the Game Critics Awards and The Game Awards 2019.

Even in digital-only form, The Outer Worlds will be a huge hit with fans when it debuts later this spring. Now the real question is when Obsidian will have details on its confirmed campaign downloadable content. March, perhaps?

Relive the awesomeness of The Outer Worlds with its launch trailer below.