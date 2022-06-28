The Pokémon Go Anniversary event kicks off the July update, with Dialga returning to raids

As we move into July, Pokémon Go is gearing up for the second month of the Season of Go with more events, legendary Pokémon to catch, and a new array of Spotlight Hours. The most notable raid for July is Dialga, seen as one of the best Pokémon in the game, which seldom appears in rotation.

Dialga will be one of the four returning legendary Pokémon you can catch throughout July, alongside Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. You can catch Articuno from July 1 to 7, Zapdos from July 7 to 14, Moltres from July 14 to 22, and Dialga from July 22 to 31. Each will have a respective raid hour on that week’s Wednesday from 6 PM to 7 PM in your local time zone.

There will be two in-person Pokémon Go Fest 2022 events happening in July, the first will be in Berlin from the 1st to 3rd, and the second will be in Seattle from the 22th to 24th. Unfortunately, those who will not be able to participate in these events or who are in the local area cannot attend to receive any bonuses. The Ultra Beasts appearing at these events will be available at the end of the Season of Go in August.

On July 6, the Anniversary Event for Pokémon Go will be happening, giving all players the chance to celebrate their time in the game. So far, no in-depth details have been shared about this event. There will also be a second featured event in the month, but we were not provided a name for it, which will take place from July 27 to August 2.

Finally, Lickitung will be the July Research Breakthrough Pokémon for the month. You can earn this Pokémon for every seven daily Field Research tasks you complete. The July Spotlight hours will be on July 5, 12, 19, and 26, featuring Ledyba, Machop, Staryu, and Meditite.

It looks like a light month for Pokémon Go fans, with the Go Fest in-person being the primary focus. Hopefully, the smaller events keep those who cannot attend those events entertained and eager for the end of the Season of Go in August.