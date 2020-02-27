The Risk of Rain 2 Artifacts update arrives March 31

The next Risk of Rain 2 updating, Artifacts, arrives on March 31, confirmed by developer Hopoo Games during their Pax East panel.

The Artifacts update will feature several new bosses, a new stage to explore, additional items and equipment to unlock, and some additional artifacts. The artifacts in Risk of Rain 2 are found in hidden locations in the game. A player can choose to turn these on or off during their rain, and if a player turns them on, they make the game far more challenging.

Risk of Rain 2 on Twitter Officially announced from #PAXEast, the Artifacts Update will be available to download for PC on March 31! Look closely as some artifacts may be lurking 👀

Some of these artifacts are directly beneficial to how a run goes. For example, the Kin artifact has it so only one type of enemy can spawn into an area. The enemy type is listed next to the difficulty bar and the timer, providing a player with a better idea of what they’re combating while they look for the teleporter.

Right now, there are 10 available artifacts in the game, and the update could see plenty more arriving to shake up how players approach their run. We don’t know what type of artifacts are coming to the game, or how they will complement the current build. We can expect to see some with positive and negative effects attached to them.

We’ll update this page with more details when we learn them from the Pax East panel.