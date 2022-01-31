the-road-to-si-event-returns-to-rainbow-six-siege-tomorrow

Ubisoft has announced that the Road to SI event will make a comeback in Rainbow Six Siege tomorrow. The event gives players something to do and be excited about in the lead up to the most significant event in the Rainbow Six Siege calendar, Six Invitational 2022.

The Road to SI event will run from February 1 to 21. During the event, players can use any Operator in the game, regardless of whether they own them or not. This provides an insight into how all Operators work without putting down any money.

The event also comes with its own battle pass. Players can earn experience towards this battle pass during the event and unlock exclusive rewards. It’s also possible to buy ranks in the pass, ensuring you can collect all the items on offer if you really want them.

This weekend there will be a period of time when players can earn additional experience for their battle passes. From February 5 to 6, double battle points are awarded, helping everyone ensure they get the cosmetic items they desperately want from the event this year.

Six Invitational 2022 kicks off on February 8 and will conclude on February 21, when the Road to SI event also comes to a close in-game. Any fans should pay attention to the in-game updates if they want to make the most of the new content on offer and enjoy the event.