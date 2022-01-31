How to destroy drones in Rainbow Six Siege

An integral part of every match in Rainbow Six Siege is players using their drones to scope out what’s ahead of them. Attackers use drones to get a lay of the land on a given map and work out where their objectives are. Defenders use them to keep an eye out for Attackers and help them better defend their objectives. This guide explains how to destroy these drones to make your life easier on either team.

Shoot them and make use of gadgets

The easiest way to destroy drones in Rainbow Six Siege is by shooting them. Any weapon works, but drones are fast and can dodge your gunfire. It’s also not a great idea to start shooting drones when you’re waiting for the Attackers to come charging in, giving away your position and allowing them to distract you. While grenades will also work, gadgets are the best way to take drones out.

Some Operators are equipped with gadgets that will hinder and even destroy drones. For example, Mute’s Signal Disruptor will disable any drones that get too close. Bandit’s Shock Wire does the same when a drone goes through the barbed wire it’s touching. Mozzie can even capture drones with the Pest Launcher and use them as additional cameras.

If you need to destroy drones or capture them as part of a challenge, take a look through your Operator roster and decide which ones you think would be best for the job. Of course, any Operator with a shotgun will be able to smash drones efficiently, but consider picking an Operator for their gadget rather than their gun if you want to do the most damage.