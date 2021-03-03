The Sims 4 announces Kits, themed mini DLC packs, available for purchase

The Sims 4 is no stranger to frequent and regular content updates, typically showcased from their abundance of expansion packs. However, now a brand new DLC pack is here, titled Kits, a mini-collections of fresh new content designed to give playstyle a nice little boost. Kits are available in three different themed options to choose from, including Throwback Fit Kit, Country Kitchen Kit, and Bust the Dust Kit.

Throwback Fit Kit is a retro-inspired athleisure look, featuring bold, flashy patterns and colors, drawing inspiration from the ’90s; Ideal if you’re nostalgic about the fashion and overall look from that era.

Country Kitchen Kit features Build/Buy objects centered around kitchen appliances, including vintage refrigerators, along with entertaining house guests from the kitchen as a whole.

Lastly, Bust The Dust Kit highlights new gameplay, centered around a vast selection of vacuums, so keeping the house spotless is taken care of one dust bunny at a time.

New Kits on the Block! 🎽🍽️🗑️#TheSims4Kits are bite-sized packs bringing BIG possibilities to all players! More Choices! More ways for you to Play with Life!✨ : https://t.co/78k9VXa4rK pic.twitter.com/JLgTEH8hFs — The Sims (@TheSims) March 2, 2021

The aim of Kits is to introduce a form of expansion that is bite-sized and cheaper than the alternative forms of expansions in The Sims 4.

Currently, Kits are now the fourth form of expansion in the game, following Game Packs, Stuff Packs, and Expansion Packs. Each Kit is looking at a 4.99 USD price-point.