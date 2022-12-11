The Skyrim theme made an unexpected appearance at UFC 282

The talk of much of the sports world on Saturday night was the events of UFC 282. The UFC show featured a controversial decision in one of the matches, as well as a lively main events between two light heavyweights. But before that main event, it’s safe to say those who live MMA and video games noticed one bit of music from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim that played just before the final bout of the night. And if that’s the case, it might have teleported you into Tamriel for just a few minutes.

The main event of UFC 282 featured a Light Heavyweight match between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalev. The bout was to decide the recipient of the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight championship.

Before the fight, Blachowicz made an interesting choice for his walkout music. That choice was the iconic Dovahkiin theme from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim:

JAN BLACHOWICZ WALKED OUT TO SKYRIM MUSIC 🐉



(🎥: @UFCEurope)

pic.twitter.com/zvqBKkDjXi — Pickswise (@Pickswise) December 11, 2022

UFC fighters are known to make some interesting choices for walkout music. Many use rap or rock songs, but there have been ones that have crossed over to different parts of the pop culture spectrum. For example, Colby Covington has used WWE wrestler’s Kurt Angle theme as his walkout over the past few years. Blachowicz’s choice to use the Skyrim theme might have went over the heads of some, but one has to admit that the chants can leave chills running through the body.

Unfortunately for Blachowicz, the music didn’t knock his opponent of his game. The fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalev went the distance in the main event, and the bout ended in a draw. Thus, the title remains vacant.