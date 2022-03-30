The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is launching on PC and consoles on April 27

Publisher Crows Crows Crows have announced that The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch on April 27. The Stanley Parable was originally a 2011 Half-life 2 mod which was later released as a full game in 2013, Ultra Deluxe is described as a “significant expansion” to the cult classic which is coming to consoles for the first time.

Players who end up picking the game up either for the first time or want an excuse to play the game again will be put into the shoes of Stanley. The first-person adventure will see the game’s silent protagonist decide to leave the office while trying to test how hard the world’s fourth wall really is.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe comes to Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on April 27, 2022! pic.twitter.com/lBmfJh575X — Crows Crows Crows (@crowsx3) March 30, 2022

The Stanley Parable’s expanded version preserves the game’s original vision with a visual upgrade which includes new content, secrets and choices for players to dive into. For how much more has been added to the game, the developer says “the script for the new content is longer than the script for the original game.”

The game will once again feature Kevan Brighting as the game’s narrator. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe was initially revealed at The Game Awards 2018 to release in mid-2020 but since then was delayed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it’s officially coming on April 27 which is intentionally the same as Stanley’s employee number, 427.