The Switch is now Nintendo’s second best-selling piece of gaming hardware

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit and drove people into their homes, many found refuge in the world of games. Even those that weren’t avid gamers turned to the hobby as watching shows over streaming services lost its touch. It should be no surprise then that sales in the gaming industry have spiked over the course of the past year. However, Nintendo has been the biggest winner in the business, with the Switch hitting record sales. The mobile console is now Nintendo’s second best-selling piece of hardware, right behind the Switch.

Mat Piscatella, the executive director and video game industry advisor for the NPD group shares statistics on the game industry every month. His latest thread of NPD group results shows the stellar sales performance of the Switch over the course of the last 12 months. Specifically, the Switch’s total lifetime sales in dollars have finally beat out sales for the Nintendo DS, bumping it up to second in Nintendo’s history of hardware. Overall, the Switch is the seventh best-selling piece of gaming hardware of all time in the U.S., in terms of dollar sales.

US NPD HW – Total lifetime dollar sales of Switch hardware now exceed the Nintendo DS, making Switch Nintendo's 2nd best-selling platform in U.S. tracked history (Nintendo Wii ranks first). Switch is currently the 7th best-selling hardware platform in lifetime U.S. dollar sales. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) March 12, 2021

Sales records for the Switch don’t stop there. The handheld console was also the best-selling console, both in units and dollar sales, in February. In fact, according to Mat, the last time a console sold so well in any given February was the Wii back in 2009. The second highest-selling console last month was the PS5, which is currently the fastest-selling console in dollar sales, having been on the market for just four months.