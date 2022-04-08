The term “sus” from Among Us was featured on Jeopardy

Among Us is breaching clear from its video game community confines and has now entered the world of competitive game shows. The term “sus” from Among Us was an answer on Jeopardy the other night, with the name Among Us being within the question itself.

The full question reads:

“Slang adjective for someone you think is not what they seem, especially if they might be the imposter in the game ‘Among Us.”

Twitter user Kjerstin Iverson shared an image of the Among Us question, and the game’s official Twitter account retweeted it. User burntends then shared a clip of the question and answer as it aired on Jeopardy. It is surreal to hear a contestant say “What is sus” as a legit answer to a question on Jeopardy, but it just shows how far Among Us’ influence has reached.

“Sus” is shorthand for “suspicious” and is used by Among Us players to describe who they think is the imposter among the crewmates. The term “sus” existed long before Among Us, but the word has now become synonymous with Among Us and is a meme. “Sus” has now become slang for describing anyone in any situation as being untruthful and being suspicious.