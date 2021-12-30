The Tomb Raider reboot trilogy is free on the Epic Games Store

There’s only one Christmas gift left for 2021 to give to gamers. It’s not just one game, but a whole trilogy of a series. The Epic Games Store is offering the Tomb Raider reboot trilogy by Square Enix for free.

Starting today and all through January 6, 2022, you can head on over to the Epic Games Store and grab the 2013 Tomb Raider reboot, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Rise of the Tomb Raider, and join Lara Croft on all three of her expeditions in the Survival Trilogy at no extra cost to you. All the exploration and tomb raiding is more bang for your buck — or lack thereof.

According to PC Games N, data miners and leakers made like little kids too impatient to wait until Christmas to open their presents and revealed earlier this week that Tomb Raider’s Survival Trilogy will be available for free on the Epic Games Store on December 30. German website MyDealz.de confirmed the leak earlier today.

An earlier rumor suggested that each game in the trilogy would be available separately over the next few days, but the entire collection has been made available for free all at once. This marks the first time 2013’s Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider have made an appearance on the Epic Games Store, as Rise of the Tomb Raider was available on the platform previously.

The first two games in the reboot trilogy were produced by Crystal Dynamics, while the third one was made by Eidos Montreal. Although they were made by two different studios, the gameplay formula remained intact.