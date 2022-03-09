The top-ranked TFT: Double Up EUW player is abusing the ranked system to inflate their rank

Teamfight Tactics released a new game mode earlier in Set 6 called Double Up, which allows you to team up with a friend in a game of TFT. Double Up also came with a new ranked ladder, allowing you to climb with your partner. Improvements to Ranked Double Up have already been made, including equalizing the ELO gains and losses for you and a friend, but it appears more improvements are on the way.

Boosting is a potential issue in Ranked Double Up, exacerbated by the current highest-ranked Double Up player in EUW. The player, who goes by the name Guo Bailing, has been seen pairing up with players nearly 8,000 ELO points below his level in a Reddit thread. You can also notice in images, that while most players on the leaderboard have the same rank as their partner, Guo Bailing is ranked alone.

While this has brought the competitive nature of Double Up into scrutiny, lead developer Mortdog issued a swift response to the issue in the same Reddit thread, saying the following: “We do care. However RIGHT NOW, there is nothing against the rules about this. It’s just bad design that we chose to deal with for the beta.”

In addition, Mortdog has posted a link to an old dev post about the state of Double Up, which indicated plans to improve on the Ranked format so issues like boosting are less prevalent, if not impossible.