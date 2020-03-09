The Valve Index will be back in stock later today

Valve’s much sought after VR device, the Index, will be available for purchase again later today. They will become available at 10 am PDT, 5 pm UTC, so if you have been waiting to get your hands on one, make sure you are ready to go. They are guaranteed to sell out fast.

The Valve Index launched in June of last year and quickly sold out. The headset features LDC screens at 2880×1600 (1440×1600 per eye) with refresh rates between 80-144 Hz. It is Valve’s first in-house headset and has already proven to be a top seller. In conjunction with the upcoming release of Half-Life: Alyx, it is the strongest indicator to date of Valve’s support for VR in gaming.

Valve fully expects the headset to sell out again today, and it might be quite a wait for the next restock. If you want to have one in time for the release of Half-Life Alyx on Mar. 23, then today is the day you will need to get your order in.

The good news is that due to the prices, which place the Valve Index firmly in the luxury category for most gamers, Steam shouldn’t have any issue dealing with the traffic, and you will simply need to be quick to get your order in. Head for the Index store page when 5 pm PDT drawn close and make sure you know which option you want to purchase. Then just wait for the buy button to go live, and strike as quickly as you can.