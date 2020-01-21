The Witcher 3 to get substantial update on Nintendo Switch soon

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition is about to get a substantial update on Nintendo Switch soon, according to developer Saber Interactive.

The studio has shared the news on social network VK, where it was mentioned that the incoming patch will be “worth the wait.”

Fans have been waiting for updates to this specific version of the game since release, in order to improve performance and add useful tweaks in both the handheld and TV mode, and there’s a chance that the time for a release is about to come.

As noted by WCCFTech, modders who had put their hands on the game’s code last October noted that there were additional graphics options at developers’ disposal, but that those hadn’t been used in the final release yet. The latest message from Saber seems to hint that they’re about to do so, anyway.

From a technical point of view, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt runs at 540p in handheld mode and 720p on a TV screen, with the latter achieved via a variable solution that adapts the resolution based on the amount of detail required by a certain scene.

Despite these cold numbers, that might suggest a very low-specced version of the much appreciated action-RPG, the game has come as a surprise to many in the industry for the way it runs on Nintendo Switch; even Cory Barlog, Creative Director on God of War (2018), praised the quality of the port.