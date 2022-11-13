There were more to the rumors than meets the eye — Transformers: Rise cutscenes leaked online

There has been an ongoing rumor for the better part of a year that game developer Certain Affinity is creating a new game in the Transformers universe. While there has been no official announcement, reports have claimed that the title will be Transformers: Rise and be predominantly a third person shooter. While the jury is still out on whether this rumored title will become a reality, a recent leak might at least confirm its existence.

Youtuber DpzLuna uploaded a video to their channel showcasing what they claim are two cutscenes from Transformers: Rise. These scenes are fully voiced, but are mostly still images with narration logs talking over them. It is unknown whether these images are concept art standing in for the unfinished scenes or the style that the game is going to use.

The two cutscenes also give a small glimpse into the story. Optimus Prime is providing an audio log detailing an ancient enemy that is using nanotechnology to infect other technologies with an intelligent virus.

Fans seem to be reacting positively to what they have seen in the video. There hasn’t been a AAA Transformers game in quite some time, and a lot of fans have given up hope that this game is more than a rumor. Some have speculated that it has actually been quietly cancelled as well, seeing as how it has been over a year since the initial rumors without any confirmation from Certain Affinity.

DpzLuna states in the video that these cutscenes were likely recorded in the past year, which means that the game is probably not canceled. One thing is certain, however, with Paramount releasing the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie sometime next year, it would be a worthwhile investment to capitalize on the hype with a new game.