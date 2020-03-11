This fan-made website lets you create your New Horizons tune

The hype surrounding Animal Crossing: New Horizons is still going strong with just over a week until its release, and fan-made games are helping with that. The newest tool that fans can play around with is a fan-made Town Tune creator. Or are they Island Tunes now?



The Island Tune Creator, created by NookNet, allows you to have some fun with composing your own 16-note song, just like the ones from previous Animal Crossing games. The tool even looks exactly like the ones from the games, complete with the frog-like notes.



Image via NookNet

Once you’ve finished your tune, you can give it a name and share it wherever you like. Animal Crossing fans have been using the tool to either practice their Island Tunes, or to recreate some popular jingles and show them off in the New Horizons Subreddit.



Some favourites from the thread are the X-Files theme tune, a rendition of Spooky Scary Skeletons, the adorable My Neighbor Totoro theme, and Africa by Toto.



The lead-up to the release of New Horizons has really brought out the creativity in the Animal Crossing community. From an island map-maker to a boarding pass tool, which was created by Reddit users T0Rtur3 and Celesmeh, fans are all set to create the New Horizons experience of their dreams, before they even pick up the game!



Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be released on Nintendo Switch on March 20.

