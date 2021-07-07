Thrillseekers Event will bring new Arenas map and Legend skins to Apex Legends

Apex Legends for the most part spaces out their events by a bit, but that is definitely not the case for the next event coming to Apex. Today, a trailer drop came out of nowhere on the Apex Legends steam page for the upcoming Thrillseekers event. The Thrillseekers event is a three-week long event with a separate mini reward tracks (similar to the past Arenas Flash Event tracks) each week based around Arenas mode.

The Thrillseekers event will start on July 13, the day that the current Genesis Collection Event ends. It seems that Season 9 is making up for lost time with the lack of major events this season.

New Legend Skins

Image via Respawn

There will be new cosmetics, including new legend skins for Mirage, Revenant, Octane, Bangalore, Rampart, Fuse, Gibraltar, Pathfinder and Lifeline. Some of them are Legendary, but not all of them.

New Arenas Map: Overflow

Image via Respawn

The other extremely awesome edition that the Thrillseekers event is adding to the game is a brand-new Arenas map called ‘Overflow’. Unlike with Skull Town, it is predicted that Overflow will join the rotation for the event, but remain a part of the rotation after that alongside Party Crasher and Phase Runner.