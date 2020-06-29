TikTok and more than 50 other Chinese apps have been banned in India

The China-based app TikTok has been banned in India, along with over 50 other applications, due to the state of current relations between China and India.

TikTok, along with other Chinese-owned apps including Helo and WeChat, was banned by the Indian government after it invoked its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The Indian government argued that this ban is necessary since these applications are “engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order.”

The move by New Delhi comes just two weeks after a skirmish between the Indian and Chinese armies over the border that is shared between the two nations. India lost at least 20 soldiers in the conflict.

The ban could be a big blow for TikTok, which has at least 800 million users worldwide. In addition to losing out on the Indian market, this action could prompt other nations to take similar actions against the app. Sources have told The Economic Times in India that more countries could follow India’s footsteps and ban the app.

TikTok has faced quite a bit of controversy in recent months over its ties to the Chinese government, as well as its porous security. Back in January, the Isreali-based Check Point Research found that the app contained numerous vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to steal users’ data. In addition, several branches of the United States government have banned members from using the app.