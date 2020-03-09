Tim Sweeney: Epic Games “wholeheartedly” supporting Nvidia GeForce Now

Epic Games Founder and CEO Tim Sweeney is a believer in Nvidia’s cloud streaming service, GeForce Now. He took to Twitter recently to announce Epic Games support of the service that has seen multiple developers and publishers back out of favor lately.

According to his tweet, Fortnite, as well as any game titles on the Epic Games Store (including exclusives) that opt-in, will support GeForce Now. In another tweet, Sweeney explains that he sees the service as “the most developer-friendly and publisher-friendly of the major streaming services” because it does not tax game revenue. This policy does fall in line with the Epic Games Store push to allow more money for the makers of the games being sold on their store. They currently take a 12% cut on games.

Tim Sweeney on Twitter Epic is wholeheartedly supporting NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW service with Fortnite and with Epic Games Store titles that choose to participate (including exclusives), and we’ll be improving the integration over time.

After noting Nvidia’s willingness to not tax developers and publishers, Sweeney turned his attention to talking down on iOS and Google Play “monopolies,” who charge a 30% tax on games in their stores.

Tim Sweeney on Twitter Cloud streaming services will also be key players in ending the iOS and Google Play payment monopolies and their 30% taxes. Apple has decreed that these services aren’t allowed to exist on iOS, and therefore aren’t allowed to compete, which is megalomaniacal and won’t stand.

Sweeney finished up by writing, “Just waiting till later this year when Google is lobbying against Apple for blocking Stadia from iOS, while Google blocks GeForce NOW, xCloud, and Fortnite from Google Play and this whole rotten structure begins collapsing in on itself.”

While Epic Games might be showing their support for GeForce Now, not everyone else has been on board so far. 2K Games is the latest in a list of publishers and developers to pull their games from the service. Activision-Blizzard and Bethesda have also removed their games from GeForce Now.