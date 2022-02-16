Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands developers detail character creation options and make one-of-a-kind characters using the Slider Overdrive

In the lead-up to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands release, a spin-off of the Borderlands franchise inspired by Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, the development team went into detail about the various customization options players will have available to them. The team was heavily inspired by the creatively traditional tabletop RPG players have at their disposal and wanted to supply enough creativity to recreate the experience in a digital format. Players can even bump things up into unrealistic territory using the Slider Overdrive.

When players first load into the Wonderlands character customization screen, they’re going to be greeted with a grey cutout of their basic character. Numerous details will be available from changing facial features, hair, makeup, preferred attire, height, and even the type of personality the character will have throughout the entire adventure.

A character’s personality will be critical to reacting and sound throughout Wonderlands. There will be four personalities to select from Clever, Gallant, Gruff, and Strange. Each of these personalities comes with two unique voices, each supplying a variety of unique banter that contrasts the other selections.

Typically, most character creation settings prevent players from making specific bodily proportions too big. For example, players can’t make their character’s ears or nose too big or small because it might look like the other characters in a game.

However, with Wonderlands, there’s the Slider Overdrive option, which gives players the chance to have their character with these unrealistic dimensions. The Slider Overdrive feature is not a requirement, but it’s there for anyone who wants to experiment with it, and players can expect a lot of things to clip on a character.

There will be plenty of options available to play with while creating a character. Make sure to check them all out when Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands releases to the Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on March 25.