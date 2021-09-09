Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands release date has been revealed

2K has just announced the release date of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands during the 2021 PlayStation Showcase with an exciting fantasy-focused trailer. And lutes, there are lutes in the game.

Rather than LARPing or playing Dungeons & Dragons, you’ll be able to pick up Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on all PlayStation and Xbox consoles and PC on March 25, 2022 in physical and digital stores.

The trailer for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands showcased the wacky fantasy universe from Tiny Tina’s nutty mind. There are magical spells, special moves with weapons, and of course, a lot of loot to find throughout the world. Preorder details and incentives are likely to follow this news.

This story is developing