Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands season pass includes new challenges, loot, and a new class

Publisher 2K has officially revealed the first post-launch content for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. A new blog post and trailer show the first part of what’s coming with the game’s season pass, laying the groundwork for future content drops that will all fit the theme of Bunkers and Badasses.

All season pass content drops from this first batch will add new challenges, loot, and even new classes for players to get to grips with. Each one will become a Mirror of Madness in the game’s Dreamveil Overlook location, where Vesper is waiting to take Fatemakers to twisted worlds.

Each Mirror of Mystery contains a new dungeon for players to fight through. They’ll face colossal bosses and new enemies but emerge with exclusive loot that can make them even more powerful. There will be four content drops in total, each available to purchase individually, but you can acquire them all for one price in the season pass.

After a content drop launches, the final boss of that particular drop will become more powerful each week. Beating it unlocks the next hardest level, scaling up until you face its final form. The more challenging the battle, the better to loot, making these dungeons worth hitting.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Season Pass Part 1 launches on April 21, almost a month after the main game. This should give players plenty of time to work through the main game before facing new bosses and dungeons, each of which is added to the Chaos Chamber once it’s been mastered.