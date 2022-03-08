Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ endgame revealed in Chaos Chamber trailer

Publisher 2K has revealed what players will be doing once they’ve completed the main campaign in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The new trailer shows the Chaos Chamber activity, designed to reward players with increasingly powerful gear after defeating randomized dungeons and bosses.

Each Chaos Chamber run comprises three randomized dungeon rooms with a boss at the end of them. Each room has two portals, so once you’re finished with that room, you have two choices about where you go next, both of them random.

Players collect Crystals in each Chaos Chamber run by smashing the crystalline objects that spawn once a room has been completed. There will also be optional side objectives that award additional Crystals for players that complete them.

Alters throughout each dungeon can be used to gain Blessings. Players will need to spend Crystals for these Blessings, which offer buffs such as increased critical damage, elemental damage, protection, and much more. However, players can opt to gain a Curse instead. Curses grant a debuff, such as decreased protection and lower damage, but offer the chance to earn more Crystals as a result.

The end of each Chaos Chamber run rewards all players with a chest filled with loot. This also grants Moon Orbs to use at the Enchantment Re-roller, where you can change the perks on your favorite guns. However, some players may find that the best loot for their endgame build hides in the rabbit statues at the end of their Chaos Chamber runs. Feed them enough Crystals, and they spew out a selection of loot that might be some of the most powerful in the game.