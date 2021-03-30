Tokyo Game Show 2021 will be held online again from September 30 to October 3

Due to the dangers of coronavirus, it has been officially announcement that Tokyo Game Show 2021, the yearly video game expo and convention show normally held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, will cancel its in-person event again and instead stream the full contents online. The motto of this year’s show will be 「それでも、僕らにはゲームがある。」which translates to “We’ll always have games,” reflecting on the fact that even a pandemic cannot take away the passion everyone has for gaming.

This year is special, as it’s the 25 anniversary of the show which first made its debut in 1996. As fitting of such an occasion there will be several improvements implemented to make the online experience even better. A new offline venue will be prepared for the press and influencers at Makuhari Messe so they can demo new titles as well as host interviews and exhibitions, all official mainline streams will now have English interpreters, there will be a trial plan that allows for viewers to demo games online for free, and there’s even an online experience tour being planned to allow the general public to view a simulated version of the venue.

The online Tokyo Game Show 2021 event will take place from September 30 to October 3. The online portal for the general public site will open on September 1.

