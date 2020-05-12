Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 coming in September

Skateboarding classics are on their way back. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 was revealed as a remaster of the classic skateboarding games that released in the 90s for the PlayStation and Nintendo 64. The collection features both full games with new features like online play and a more robust course builder.

Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 and 2 – Official Trailer THPS is back! Break skateboarding boundaries with the fully-remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 collection. Available September 4, 2020 on Xbox One. P…

Like other remasters, the collection will have updated visuals and controls to bring it in line with current releases. Tony Hawk says the number one priority is to make the games feel exactly as you remember it. All the original levels, characters, tricks, challenges, and everything else you remember it are all here. The series’ more popular features that came following these games have also been included, and do not worry, “a vast majority” of the original soundtrack has returned as well.

The game is being developed by Vicarious Visions, the same team that made the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy as well as some early handheld ports in the Tony Hawk series. Vicarious Visions COO Simon Ebejer noted his confidence in his team following the Crash remake, stating “I believe that makes us the ideal studio to faithfully remaster Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2.”

Ebejer notes that remaking beloved games from long ago is a balancing act. You need to “capture the original experience” while also pushing the boundaries to make a game that feels like it belongs to release in 2020.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 comes to PlayStation 4, the Epic Games Store, and Xbox One on September 4th. If you preorder the game, you will receive a playable demo of Warehouse, the very first level from the first game in the series.