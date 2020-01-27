Torchlight Frontiers to become Torchlight III, no longer free-to-play

Arc Games, the developers behind the action RPG and dungeon crawler Torchlight have announced that the game that they are currently developing, Torchlight Frontiers is to be transformed into a full sequel to Torchlight II.

In a blog post published this morning, Arc Games revealed that during the development of Torchlight Frontiers, which was originally destined to be a free-to-play title with MMO elements, their alpha playtesters made it clear from their feedback that they believed the best approach for the new title would be to return to the tried and tested model of the original two games. Following discussions with their internal team and the publisher, they have decided to turn the game into Torchlight III.

This means that there will be a return of the original format of the game too, with the classic Act structure, and a singular price that will allow players access to all of the content. There was also originally an intention to use a different distribution system to back up the MMO elements, but they have also confirmed that they will be releasing the game on Steam for PC this year, with PS4 and Xbox One releases to follow shortly after them.

The team also released a trailer announcing the change to the game.

Torchlight III returning to a paid-for model is an interesting approach, especially as the focus in recent years within the industry is to focus on an accessible approach to allow all players to try the game. This decision may have been made based simply on the feedback from their community, which is refreshing to see.