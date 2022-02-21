Total War: Warhammer 3 tops the week’s Steam charts, surpasses Dying Light 2 and Cyberpunk 2077

Strategy games have always been successful on PC. After all, the open platform is where the genre was birthed, giving way to major PC franchises like Crusader Kings, Command & Conquer, and Total War. Even today, Total War: Warhammer 3’s sales show that the genre still has plenty of kick in it stacked up against genres with broader appeal.

For the week ending in February 20, Total War: Warhammer 3 topped the Steam best seller’s charts according to SteamDB. Last week, just before launch, it still placed a respectable spot at number seven. This is in spite of the game launching day one on Game Pass, adding further evidence that the subscription service doesn’t hinder sales of anticipated titles.

On its own, Total War: Warhammer 3’s sales are impressive, but it’s even more interesting when you examine which competitors it overtook. Dying Light 2 shot down from number one to third place, with Cyberpunk 2077 sitting at fifth for the week.

Even the highly anticipated Elden Ring sits at second place, likely waiting to jump to first after it officially launches. However, just the week before, Total War: Warhammer 3 was only two spots behind Elden Ring. All this does is show that the strategy genre and its offshoots will continue to thrive on PC regardless of whatever triple-A title exists as competition.