Total War: Warhammer III has been delayed to 2022

Total War: Warhammer III developers, Creative Assembly, have announced that they will be delaying the third installment to the Total War: Warhammer series until early 2022. The game was originally expected to drop closer to the end of 2021, but it looks like the team wants to work on it a bit more before releasing it to the public.

The announcement was made from the Total War: Warhammer III twitter account. The announcement tweet read, “Total War: Warhammer III will now release in early 2022. We know this is disappointing, but the extra time means we can accomplish more than we could if we rushed to release this year. We won’t be staying quiet however, join us tomorrow for the global reveal of Grand Cathay.”

Total War: WARHAMMER III will now release in early 2022.



We know this is disappointing, but the extra time means we can accomplish more than we could if we rushed to release this year.



We won’t be staying quiet however, join us tomorrow for the global reveal of Grand Cathay… pic.twitter.com/R4GdObAs9P — Total War (@totalwar) September 13, 2021

While disappointing for Warhammer III fans, the delay will likely lead to a better launch and more chaos from the Chaos Realm. It also gives the development team plenty of time to show off the upcoming features they’ve been working on and fine-tune units, improving the overall balance of the many factions.

When Warhammer III releases, The Realm of Chaos is opening, bringing Nurgle, Slaanesh, Tzeentch, and Khorne, all chaos gods focused on destroying the natural world. Between the Realm of Chaos and the real world are two kingdoms, the Kislev and Grand Cathay. It looks like we’ll be getting our first look at the Grand Cathay tomorrow, and we can look forward to learning about Kislev in the future.

Creative Assembly plans to remain vocal and share numerous upcoming details for Warhammer III in the next few months. Until then, players can check out Total War: Warhammer II and the many DLC and expansions the development team has added to the game, including the most recent release, The Silence & The Fury.