Trademark renewal suggests Capcom’s Deep Down might still have a chance

Capcom has strangely decided to renew the trademark on Deep Down, an anticipated medieval RPG that was announced alongside the PS4 in 2013. The trademark, refiled on June 19, brings into question whether the title may actually find its way onto the PS5 in the near future.

Since its reveal, the new Capcom IP has had a troubling existence in development. In April 2020, VGC received word that the game was shelved in “near-complete state.” Before that, the game’s producer, Yoshinori Ono, mentioned that keeping game trademarks alive meant they “haven’t given up on the title completely.”

If the game is still in the works, it will have a new team working on whatever it may end up being, considering Ono has since confirmed that the original Deep Down team has since been disbanded.

However, do not expect the title anytime soon as Capcom recently revealed they are currently working on Resident Evil Village and Pragmata, neither of which have official release dates yet.