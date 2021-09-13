Transgender artist bundle on Itch.io offers up a diverse set of games for $10

A new charity bundle of games on Itch.io offers you the chance to purchase 21 games for $10 and raise money to support transgender artists. The bundle features games that have been developed purely by transgender artists, with the largest cut possible from all sales going to those artists.

While The Transgender Artists Bundle isn’t the biggest bundle that’s ever been offered through Itch.io, it’s certainly one of the most interesting. There’s an eclectic range of games from many genres, including a collect-em-up RPG in which you battle your clothes and a deceptively simple puzzle game that will remind you of Tetris but presents an entirely new challenge. There are even a few albums from transgender creators in there.

The full list of every game included in The Transgender Artists Bundle is as follows.

Low Profile

Yurivania 0: Soul Night Prelude

Yurivania 1: Uhaul of the Night

Aroki & Wasda: Spaced Out!

Hi-Fi Transidelica [album]

Bodenhorizont

Wolf’s Wool

Flags for Friends

Creamix [album]

Laserworks

Pushamo

Pyo

Shrinespark

Queer [album]

Textreme 2

The Secret Life of Probes Prologue

VideoHole: Episode 1

I Accidentally Insulted a Witch and Now All of my Clothes are Sentient and They Hate me!

Mixolumia

Citizen of Rome – Dynasty Ascendant

Loconundrum

The bundle will be available to purchase until the second week of October. Up until then, you’re able to offer your support in any capacity you feel you can by purchasing the bundle for $10 as suggested, though you can pay more if you’d like to provide more support to these transgender artists.