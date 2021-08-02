Tribes of Midgard hits 250,000 players within four days of launch

The social media team for Tribes of Midgard took to twitter on July 30 to celebrate a major milestone, having reached over 250,000 players just days after the July 27 launch.

This follows an earlier milestone, when Gearbox and Norsfell celebrated 40,000 slain giants by partnering with One Tree Planted to plant 40,000 trees. We’re not sure if that actually offsets the amount of carbon used to power the gaming systems involved in that giganticide, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction.

We are very excited to announce that Midgard has been protected by over 250,000 Vikings!🤩⚔️



Thank you to our growing community for your continued support and for helping us achieve this amazing milestone.❤️ pic.twitter.com/rqPeOG0PVP — Tribes of Midgard (@tribesofmidgard) July 30, 2021

While 250,000 is a modest number compared to triple-A blockbusters like Call of Duty or FIFA, it’s a huge amount for a new team like Norsfell games. That success is probably a welcome relief for publisher Gearbox Games, who are best known for the long-running Borderlands franchise but are arguably infamous for their handling of their other Triple-A IPs, Godfall and Duke Nukem.

You did it, Midguardians!



Within the first few hours, you all managed to slay forty thousand Giants!

So now, @GearboxOfficial and @Norsfell are teaming up with @OneTreePlanted to plant 40k glorious trees in your honor. 🌲💕



You made Yggdrasil proud! #TreesOfMidgard pic.twitter.com/x2GRtPv1TT — Tribes of Midgard (@tribesofmidgard) July 29, 2021

With this success behind them, it seems likely that Norsfell will continue to support Tribes of Midgard for some time to come. If you’re as hooked as we are, check out our lineup of guides for Tribes of Midgard, and stay tuned for coverage on upcoming updates, content add-ons, and announcements relating to the game.