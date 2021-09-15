Twisted Metal series casts Anthony Mackie as John Doe

Anthony Mackie is set to star in the live-action TV adaptation of Twisted Metal as John Doe. The first mention of a Twisted Metal series showed up in 2019 so it’s been a few years since anything has been officially announced. Deadline reports the Sony TV & PlayStation Productions show will be written and produced by Michael Jonathan Smith and is based on an original story by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick.

This one goes out to everyone who's enjoyed Twisted Metal as much as I have over the years… https://t.co/z5sjghrgWD — Rhett Reese (@RhettReese) September 15, 2021

John Doe appeared in two games: Twisted Metal: Lost and Twisted Metal: Black. According to his game character bio, he can’t remember who he is, where he came from, or what he did in his past. The show seems to be sticking with his official backstory as the report says Doe has no memory of his past. He’s presented with an opportunity for a better life but only if he can deliver an important package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. It sounds like it will be a cross between Death Race and Mad Max.

Mackie just recently became Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has also starred in Altered Carbon, The Hurt Locker, and NBA 2k19.

Really excited about this show. Thrilled to have @AnthonyMackie on board 💪🏽. A beloved game and a creative dream team of @beardymcwhisker @RhettReese @paulwernick @arnettwill ready to deliver something brilliantly Twisted. @CarterSwan https://t.co/xjtbaMwzvF — Asad Qizilbash (@aqizil) September 15, 2021

The Twisted Metal series hasn’t seen a new game since Black in 2015. The franchise is set around a demolition derby where opponents must dismantle and destroy other cars to advance to the next arena.