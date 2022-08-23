Twitch allows Partners to stream on other platforms

Twitch is now allowing streamers in the Partners Program to stream on YouTube and Facebook. The streaming platform sent out an email to Partners on Tuesday morning explaining that it was lifting its traditional exclusivity agreement that restricted them from broadcasting their livestreams on other services.

“Starting today, you are now allowed to create live content on other platforms,” Twitch wrote (via Dexerto). “That means that you have more flexibility to explore how to use different, off-platform features to further build your community and interact with streamers off Twitch.”

Twitch is now allowing Partners to stream on other platforms pic.twitter.com/gWhtDqnj50 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 23, 2022

In the email, Twitch explained that since the introduction of its Partner Program, it realized that streamers use different platforms to broadcast their content and engage with their audience. In recognizing the changes in the digital landscape, it will no longer enforce the exclusivity restriction on Partners, and it will update the terms early next year.

The only caveat is that, although Partners can stream on YouTube and Facebook, they cannot simulcast their Twitch streams on those platforms. This is because multiple livestreams will result in “sub-optimal” experiences for their communities, according to Twitch. However, streamers can still simulcast on TikTok and Instagram Live.

The move comes as several high-profile streamers have been leaving Twitch to pursue more lucrative deals elsewhere, namely YouTube Gaming. Myth and LilyPichu made the switch to YouTube in their separate announcement videos on Twitter last month, with the latter parodying a meme of stressing over which button to push. Other streamers that made the switch include TimTheTatman, Dr. Lupo, Valkyrare, Muselk, and LazarBeam.