Twitch application comes to the Nintendo eShop and Switch

Twitch, the popular streaming platform to share your gameplay or any video content with others, has arrived at the Nintendo eShop. With it, you can now download the application to your Nintendo Switch to watch your favorite streamers and broadcasts. The Twitch application is free. You can download it right now.

The Twitch unexpectedly dropped to the Nintendo switch shop, giving anyone with a Nintendo Switch the opportunity to watch their favorite streamers from their Switch or stream it from their deck to their television. It looks like that right now, and the application is only used to watch streamers. You cannot use it to stream your Nintendo Switch to anyone else.

After you download the application, you’ll be able to connect your Twitch profile with your Nintendo Switch to receive all of your default preferences. It also makes finding your favorite streams and genres much easier.

All videos still have advertisements before you start watching, and you’ll be able to check out a variety of genres. For anyone who prefers to watch Twitch streams from your smartphone, the Nintendo Switch is a suitable upgrade, so long as you have an active internet connection at the ready to watch.

We don’t know if Nintendo Switch users will be able to stream their gameplay from their Switch in the future, but it could be the next step. The addition of a Twitch application could hint at future releases of other media streaming platforms.