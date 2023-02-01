Twitch’s latest hit is an AI-generated Seinfeld episode that never ends

The plot of an ongoing Twitch stream is inspired by the 90s sitcom Seinfeld. Nothing Forever is an ongoing show that centers around a group of four individuals living in current-day New York City. The source material is pulled straight from the popular comedy show starring Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer and it’s all put together by an AI.

Nothing Forever is pitched as a show about nothing that happens forever. If that sounds familiar, Seinfeld is often described as a show about nothing. While the real-life series may have ended in 1998, Nothing Forever seems to have no end in sight. The show is streamed through the Twitch channel watchmeforever and has been running 24 hours a day since starting in December 2022.

The plot is, well, there doesn’t seem to be a coherent storyline as the entire show is run by artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. All of the lines the characters speak to each other are written by OpenAI’s GPT-3. The creators say that nearly all generated content you hear, see, and experience while watching Nothing Forever is handled completely by AI. This is true aside from any artwork and laugh tracks.

The characters are based on the four main stars of Seinfeld but their names have been changed. Jerry is now Larry, George is Fred, Elaine is Yvonne, and Kramer is Kakler. They spend their time in various locations such as Larry’s apartment or the comedy club. They’ll walk around the room talking to each other but will comically speak directly to walls or walk into a random corner when doing so. To add to the humor, a laugh track will be thrown in every now and again, even when it has no point in being there. You’ll hear everything from conversations about creating tofu pet food, standup at a comedy club, and characters discussing their day-to-day lives.

It plays out like a standard episode of any sitcom and is quite entertaining. It bounces around from scene to scene with characters talking about various topics. None of it is connected but each scene contains some quirky humor, a laugh track, and everyday conversation that typically ends in a joke.

Skyler Hartle, the creator of Nothing Forever, says the show is run off of GPT-3 extensively. If the Twitch stream ever drops or something malfunctions with the system, the development team says it’s more likely a 503 error. Hartle is working on finding ways to improve how errors are handled so the stream runs more smoothly without dropping.