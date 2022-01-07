Twitter user builds PS5 and Xbox Series X out of LEGOs, asks for community support to make them official

The Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) turned into a LEGO set in 2020. Why not give other consoles the same honor of being immortalized into tiny plastic bricks? One Twitter user and content creator did just that with the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

BrickinNick revealed the proof-of-concept LEGO kits of the PS5 and Xbox Series X in a video he shared on Twitter on Thursday. Now, he’s asking the community for their support in making the LEGO incarnations of the current-gen consoles a reality.

Each console kit is showcased on LEGO Ideas, a program that gives users the opportunity to submit their project concepts and get people to vote for the best LEGO fan creations. The conceptual kit with the most support will persuade LEGO to turn it into an official kit. You can go to the links in BrickinNick’s tweet below and lend your vote to whichever console should be greenlit into being an official LEGO set.

It's time to bring next gen gaming to life in the brick with the LEGO @PlayStation 5 and @Xbox Series X!



With your help these epic builds could become real LEGO Sets. Click below, sign up for free, and hit Support:



PS5 💙 https://t.co/XxpnSMoTVi



XSX 💚 https://t.co/dYqBNbnoU9 pic.twitter.com/EZ0OkUisLS — BrickinNick (@BrickinNick) January 6, 2022

Each console kit is built at a 1:1 scale, with the insides containing three video game scenes of LEGO characters interacting with question blocks in ways that are left to the builder’s imagination. They also come with a matching controller kit, as well as a stand where a controller can sit when it’s not being held. The funnest part is the controllers have working battery compartments with LEGO batteries.

Up to 10,000 people can back the LEGO console projects. All you have to do is create a free LEGO Ideas account and click “Support.” As of this writing, the PS5 concept has 684 supporters, while the Xbox Series X concept has 94. If you like have the LEGO versions of these ever-elusive consoles, help BrickinNick bring them to life!