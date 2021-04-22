Two new Battlefield games are in development

One Battlefield title will be arriving this year and another mobile game will be launching in 2022.

Image via EA

We are long overdue for a new Battlefield game. The franchise, which saw a new entry yearly up until the release of Battlefield V back in 2018, has been quiet for the past three years. The only word around surrounding DICE’s first-person shooter franchise has been rumors of a new title that would harken back to Battlefield 4 and its systems. Now we can at least confirm that a Battlefield title will be releasing some time this year.

In a post on the EA’s site, a message from Oskar Gabrielson, DICE’s general manager, vaguely detailed new entries in the franchise coming this year and in 2022. 2021’s Battlefield title will be what players expect, a large-scale first-person shooter releasing on both consoles and PC. According to Gabrielson, that title is “in daily playtesting mode right now.” A reveal for this year’s Battlefield title will be coming soon.

Today’s post also confirmed the existence of a second Battlefield title being developed solely for mobile devices. We don’t have a release date for it just yet, but it was revealed that Industrial Toys, which has some experience releasing mobile first-person shooters, is developing the project. According to Gabrielson, this title is “being built from the ground up by iToys to make Battlefield-on-the-go a reality and you can expect a fully-fledged, skill-based experience.”

