Two new Battlefield games are in development

We are long overdue for a new Battlefield game. The franchise, which saw a new entry yearly up until the release of Battlefield V back in 2018, has been quiet for the past three years. The only word around surrounding DICE’s first-person shooter franchise has been rumors of a new title that would harken back to Battlefield 4 and its systems. Now we can at least confirm that a Battlefield title will be releasing some time this year.

In a post on the EA’s site, a message from Oskar Gabrielson, DICE’s general manager, vaguely detailed new entries in the franchise coming this year and in 2022. 2021’s Battlefield title will be what players expect, a large-scale first-person shooter releasing on both consoles and PC. According to Gabrielson, that title is “in daily playtesting mode right now.” A reveal for this year’s Battlefield title will be coming soon.

Today’s post also confirmed the existence of a second Battlefield title being developed solely for mobile devices. We don’t have a release date for it just yet, but it was revealed that Industrial Toys, which has some experience releasing mobile first-person shooters, is developing the project. According to Gabrielson, this title is “being built from the ground up by iToys to make Battlefield-on-the-go a reality and you can expect a fully-fledged, skill-based experience.”