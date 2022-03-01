Two Point Hospital: Speedy Recovery DLC brings ambulance management and more in mid-March

Sega and Two Point Studios has confirmed that ambulance management DLC content titled “Speedy Recovery” is coming to colorful hospital management sim Two Point Hospital later this month. The paid DLC is not just adding the fancy new ambulance dispatch gameplay, with new locations, illnesses, and more being added to the game.

The Two Point Hospital: Speedy Recovery DLC is releasing on March 15. Ambulance management is coming to the game for the first time with the new premium DLC. Speedy Recovery lets you develop and manage a fleet of rather unorthodox ambulances (a rubber duck presumably filled with quacks, for example). You will be able to manage the routes of your fleet and pick up patients before rival hospitals get to them and their profits first.

It’s not just ambulance management that is being added with the Speedy Recovery DLC. Along with ambulance management, the expansion comes with three new locations, three new animated cure machines, six new visual illnesses (19 new illnesses in total), new music (including DJ and tannoy lines), new items, and new hospitals.

Two Point Hospital: Speedy Recovery is releasing on PC (Windows Store and Steam) on March 15; pre-orders will bag you a 10% discount. There’s going to be a lot more to keep track of in Two Point Hospital with ambulances in tow; things might get hectic.