Tzar Boris Bokha confirmed as the tenth legendary lord in Total War: Warhammer 3

The legendary patriarch of Kislev, Tzar Boris Bokha, has been confirmed by Creative Assembly as the tenth legendary lord for Total War: Warhammer 3. Tzar Boris Bohka, also known as Boris Ursus, is the father of the already confirmed legendary lord Tzarina Katarin, and the narrator of the official Total War: Warhammer 3 trailer, but his official inclusion as a playable legendary lord is a pleasant surprise.

Within official Warhammer lore, there is no Kislev without the man known as the Red Tzar. When the nation was at its weakest, Tzar Bohka emptied his family’s coffers in a last attempt to rout Kislev of abominations. Leading the poor nation against goblins, Beastmen, and other wretched hellspawn that roamed his countryside, Kislev routed the atrocities while staving off the ever-present wintery threat of the north.

His inclusion in the third and final chapter of the Total War: Warhammer trilogy is a nod by Creative Assembly to the history of Kislev as a keystone of the northern reaches, showing its ability to take the expansive and complex lore of Warhammer in stride with game development. This being said, Tzar Bohka officially passed away in 2517 IC; Creative Assembly retconned this with the announcement that the Tzar is being ‘freed from hibernation’.

Freed from hibernation and thirsty to wage war against the forces of Chaos, Boris Ursus, our last Legendary Lord, is ready to banish the fools who trespass on his Motherland!#TotalWar #Warhammer3 #BorisUrsus pic.twitter.com/taHqvENYgt — Total War (@totalwar) February 3, 2022

Whether Tzar Bohka will be riding his equally legendary Urskin into battle is not yet verified, yet with the inclusion of bear mounts for other units, and considering the importance of Urskin in official lore, this isn’t too far of a reach. The legendary Shard Blade of Tzar Bohka is readily seen in the tweet from Creative Assembly.

The Red Tzar will not be immediately available for play as a legendary lord within Total War: Warhammer 3. Players must first unlock the character by playing through a quest as Tzarina Katarin after holding Praag, Kislev, and Erengrad for ten turns total. This makes Kislev the only faction on launch which will offer three separate legendary lords; fitting considering the history of the land, and its importance in staving off the forces of Chaos.