Rainbow Six Siege Mobile reportedly in development, to be revealed in April

In recent years, it’s been relatively common for major franchises and ongoing titles to get mobile conversions. Whether they’re straight ports or reinterpretations, we’ve seen it with the likes of Apex Legends Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile. Joining its live service contemporaries, Rainbow Six Siege Mobile may soon be on its way.

According to a report from eXputer, a mobile iteration of Rainbow Six Siege is coming, developed in collaboration with Tencent, launching on its WeGame portal. Ubisoft is allegedly going to officially reveal the game on April 6 with a trailer.

There isn’t much information about the project outside of its existence and a potential 2023 release window. For example, how will it translate the Rainbow Six Siege experience to a mobile platform? Of all the shooters that have gotten mobile conversions, Rainbow Six Siege is the most hyper-competitive, reliant on precision aiming and keen spatial awareness.

Assuming Rainbow Six Siege Mobile launches in 2023, that would mark eight years since its original release. In the years following its controversial launch, it has grown to become one of the most successful ongoing titles. It still has a healthy enough player base to justify content updates to this day, with its latest season launching earlier this month.