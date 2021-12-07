Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection launches on PS5 January 2022, coming to PC later next year

PlayStation announced in a blog post published on Tuesday that the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will launch for the PlayStation 5 on January 28, 2022. The collection will arrive on PC later next year, said the company.

PlayStation also released a trailer that showcased the multiple upgrades we can expect from the collection. 3D audio, quicker loading times, adaptive triggers courtesy of the PS5’s DualSense controller, as well as boosts to both visual fidelity and performance are all part of the package. Additionally, Sony revealed that the game would boast three graphics modes: Fidelity (4K, 30 FPS), Performance (60 FPS), and Performance+ (1080p, 120 FPS).

According to PlayStation, the collection will include remastered versions of the single-player components of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which were previously released for the PS4 in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The games’ multiplayer modes will not be included in the bundle. The collection will cost $49.99, but owners of either Uncharted 4 or The Lost Legacy on the PS4 have the option of paying $10 to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game, said PlayStation. However, the company noted that this upgrade route is not available for those who claimed Uncharted 4 via PlayStation Plus.

PlayStation advised that more information on the PC version of the collection will be revealed “as we head into 2022,” but also that the games can be wishlisted right now on both Epic Games Store and Steam.

The blog post also stated that those who purchase or upgrade to the Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5 will receive a free ticket to see the Uncharted movie, which is due out in February 2022.