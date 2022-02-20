Uncharted movie earns $44 million opening weekend, fourth largest for a video game adaptation

Video game movies are largely hit or miss. There’s occasionally a well-recieved film, but most end up falling short of expectations both critically and commercially. Uncharted is not critically lauded, but general consumers have had a more positive reaction to it. This has resulted in Uncharted breaking the top five opening weekend sales for a video game adaptation.

Uncharted‘s opening box office weekend sales reached a respectable $44 million, making it the fourth best opening for a video game movie. By its fourth day, it reached $51 million. Regardless of your thoughts on it as a film, it’s certainly been successful enough to warrant a sequel, which its ending and post-credits sequence allude to the potential of.

The Uncharted figures place it just $3 million behind the 2001 Tomb Raider film, with Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog commanding a more notable lead during their three-day weekends. Uncharted wound up surpassing Angry Birds‘ opening by $6 million.

Given the Tomb Raider movies did well enough to warrant multiple entries, including a reboot series, it would be a surprise if we didn’t get at least one more Uncharted. With the video game series originally taking inspiration from Tomb Raider, it wouldn’t be out of the question for its adaptation to rise to a similar level of prominence.