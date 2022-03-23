Unity announces Gigaya, a free-to-play game that showcases the engine and helps developers learn

Unity is one of the most commonly used game engines out there, but there’s always more to learn. Enter Gigaya, a new sample game meant to showcase the Unity Engine and help developers get more familiar with what it can do. Think Unreal Engine and Fortnite, but for its main competitor.

Announced during GDC with a trailer, Gigaya is “a living game sample” of the Unity engine, showing “how the ecosystem of Unity tools and features work together to enable creators to realize all kinds of creative ambitions.” The Unity blog says it’s not ready quite yet, but the puzzle-platformer will be free to download from Steam when it is. Unity users have been asking the company to make its own game on the engine to prove what it’s capable of — as the developer, they would certainly know — and Gigaya is the answer.

The game is set in a world called Okkeriel, and Unity’s use of stylized graphics, as well as “decals, Shader Graph, VFX Graph, and post-processing effects” is meant to make it feel real and lived-in. “The result is a world that feels alive and vibrant,” says Unity. See it for yourself in the trailer below.

Gigaya is only one GDC announcement from Unity. The new Enemies demo features an incredibly lifelike character. She’s the second “digital human” that Unity has created, but her realistically flowing hair, bright eyes, and warm skin are the highlights this time around.