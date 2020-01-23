Universal’s Epic Universe will have a Super Nintendo World

Nintendo fans in Florida will get to experience the gaming giant outside of their Switch. Universal Orlando’s new Epic Universe park will feature a Super Nintendo World.

Disney isn’t the only theme park giant. Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida is a top contender. Already bursting with quality attractions like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal Orlando is adding a new Epic Universe segment to their park. For a while, Epic Universe was a vague title with no confirmed attractions. First reported by Nintendo Life, Comcast recently confirmed that Epic Universe will feature a Super Nintendo World.

Epic Universe is the fourth park under the Universal Orlando branch with Universal Studios, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay. Studios is the original park that focused on the movie going and film aspects, bringing the movies to life and letting people experience them in a new way. Islands of Adventure feature several distinct islands, isolating the experience for total immersion while Volcano Bay is a water park. As for Epic Universe, the news has been quiet until recently: A Super Nintendo World attraction will come to the theme park.

Ashley Carter on Twitter JUST IN: Comcast execs have confirmed that Super Nintendo World will be coming to Universal Orlando’s new theme park, Epic Universe.

What exactly will be included in Super Nintendo World is still a mystery. It’s likely to feature Mario in some way but beyond that, no details have been released. We hope there’s a pipe themed roller coaster for that authentic Super Mario Brothers experience. There is a Super Nintendo World attraction coming to Universal Studios Japan already that is set to open in 2020. With the same name, it’s likely they will be similar.

Epic Universe was originally announced in August of 2019. Beyond Super Nintendo World, the park will feature other attractions, a hotel, shopping centers, and more in a 750 acre park. It’s scheduled to open sometime in 2023.

