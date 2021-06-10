Valheim team pushes Hearth and Home update, teases future content and flowering onions

Valheim, a Nordic Viking survival simulator, took the world by storm earlier this year in February when it released to Steam’s early access. No one could predict the game’s phenomenal success, sailing up through the Steam charts. The team daringly laid out an ideal roadmap that they planned to complete throughout 2021 and into 2022. Still, because of Valheim’s outstanding success, the small four-person team at Iron Gate is being forced to push back the upcoming Heart and Home update sometime in Q3 2021. The roadmap has also been taken down.

The large number of players actively exploring and testing the game highlighted a mountain of problems the Iron Gate team had never discovered. To best appease the community, the team focused on those bugs and problems, attempting to fix as many as possible, which is a large reason why the update is being pushed back. The team has dealt with these issues so much, and they have not properly worked on Heart and Home until May.

Despite pushing the updated date, the Iron Gate team wants to assure players they’re not stepping away from this project. They’re committed to stepping up and keeping their promise as a development team, and as such, have shared some juicy teases set to release alongside Heart and Home.

We received a small look at a new series of roofs and window hatches players will be able to craft.

Image via Iron Gate

Players can expect to fill their kitchen with new cooking station extensions, such as the spice racks, butcher table, pots and pans, and much more not yet revealed.

Image via Iron Gate

With new food extensions comes new food items. Players can expect to discover at least 10 new recipes to create and take with them on their travels.

Image via Iron Gate

The final tease was the reveal of the upcoming vegetable: onions. We can expect to find several recipes that an onion will be used in and add a good flavor to any meal.

Image via Iron Gate

Following the announcement regarding the state of Valheim’s upcoming Hearth and Home update, the development team will be holding an AMA on the r/Valheim subreddit to address the community directly and provide any answers to burning questions fans might have about Valheim’s development process.