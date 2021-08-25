Valheim’s Hearth and Home update is releasing on September 16

The long-awaited Valheim update, Hearth and Home, finally has a release date. Revealed at Gamescom 2021, Hearth and Home will be coming to Valheim on September 16, with several updated mechanics to food, cooking, new crafting items, and it will be adding a vegetable for players to create unique recipes during their adventures.

Players will have to venture out and discover these new foods, cooking recipes and find how to craft the building items to add to their favorite longhouse. Hearth and Home will be a free update for everyone when it releases.

So far, what the developers have teased about the update over the past few months includes coin stacks and coin piles, treasure chests, iron gates, dark wood roofs, window hatches, and cooking extensions such as the spice rack, butcher table, and pots and pans. The big vegetable on its way to Valheim will be onions, which players can use to enhance the flavor of any meal they’re working on.

Valheim was a massive hit in February and only continued to grow as more players flocked to it. Developers Iron Gate has been overwhelmed with the massive reception for the game, but with so many players, more people were able to spot and report bugs previously overlooked. The team spent most of their time working on those bugs to improve the gameplay experience, which is why the upcoming update took so long.

Valheim players have been eager for more content, and this is a step in the right direction for fans to return to the game.