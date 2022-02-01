Valorant is getting a Lunar New Year event with a themed Bundle, free Event Pass, and the return of the Night Market

Due to the upcoming celebration of Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger, Valorant is holding a celebration for all of its players. Starting within the next week, players will have access to a brand new Lunar New Year-themed bundle, a free Lunar New Year event pass, and the return of the fan-favorite Night Market limited-time shop.

Enter the Tigris. We’re bringing out the beast during this Lunar New Year with the Tigris skin line and a free Lunar Celebration Event Pass. pic.twitter.com/sc3q4WkHAY — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 31, 2022

The Lunar New Year-themed Tigris Bundle will contain skins for the Shorty, Spectre, Operator and Phantom. Along with these, the bundle will also launch with a new Tigris-themed melee weapon. Fans of the previous Prime and Oni sets should be pretty satisfied with these new skins as they follow many of the same design traits as some older favorites.

Image via @RyanCentral_ on Twitter

Along with the paid Tigris skin bundle, Valorant players should also expect a free event pass that will reward various cosmetics such as gun buddies, player cards, and sprays. If other Valorant events are any sign, you should also acquire some Radianite currency through this new event pass to upgrade some of your favorite weapon skins.

Finally, players will be pleased to hear that the Night Market is returning, giving you the chance to get that sought-after skin for a massively reduced price. While nothing is guaranteed within the Night Market, there should be at least one Premium edition weapon skin, along with one Knife skin, available for purchase when it releases.