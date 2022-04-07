Valorant Mobile leaked images give us a first look at the game

The initial details of Valorant Mobile have been leaked as Riot Games begins testing the game in China. While an official announcement by Riot Games is awaited, one of the prominent leakers, DannyINTEL, first revealed the screenshot of the loading screen of the game’s test version.

Valorant Mobile has started it's first test in China! Stay Tuned 😏 pic.twitter.com/uYgsbHkrac — Danny (@DannyINTEL) April 7, 2022

Soon after that, they shared more details about the game by sharing the in-game lobby and Ascent map screenshots.

Not only this but the character selection screen has also been leaked confirming the inclusion of a few agents including Sova, Jett, Reyna, Phoenix, Brimstone, Skye, and Killjoy. However, there is no information about whether the abilities of these agents will be the same as that of Valorant PC or not.

Valorant Mobile Starting Screen pic.twitter.com/QNx2vfDP2z — Danny (@DannyINTEL) April 7, 2022

Valorant Mobile looks pretty similar to its PC version in almost every aspect but how Riot Games has implemented the controls to make it a balanced game on mobile is what we are actually waiting for. The title was first officially announced in June 2021 but there is no specific release date or period announced by the publisher yet.

While announcing the mobile title, Valorant executive producer Anna Donlon reveals her thoughts about Valorant Mobile’s release as she said,” To see our growing player community recognize and appreciate what we’re trying to do with Valorant is beyond what we could’ve expected and we’re thrilled to soon offer the same competitive Valorant experience to even more global players.”