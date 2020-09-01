Valorant Patch 1.07 – Patch notes

Valorant’s patch 1.07 is on the way, bringing changes gamers have been asking for along with some serious nerfs coming in for Killjoy and Sage. Aside from balance, hit detection, and quality of life changes, the first thing you need to know is about the Remake system being added.

Like in League of Legends, the Remake feature detects if a player is missing at the beginning of the game and allows players to decide whether or not to end the game and start up a new queue, with no negative impacts on the competitive rating. Now, if your instalock Phoenix ends up going AFK on round 2, you won’t have to suffer through an entire 4v5 game.

The full patch notes, straight from the devs, are below.

Agent Balances

Sage

Heal Heal reduced from 100 over 5 seconds >>> 60 over 5 seconds Self heal reduced from 100 over 5 seconds >>> 60 over 10 seconds

Slow Orb Size reduced by 30%

Barrier Orb Cost reduced from 400 >>> 300 Fortifying Barrier: Wall forms at 400 HP—after a 3 second delay, the wall becomes fortified to 800 HP



Killjoy

Nanoswarm Added a brief windup before damage begins DPS reduced from 60 >>> 40 Visual effects have been added to make it easier to spot the grenade on the ground Stealth audio range has been slightly increased.

Turret No longer revealed by Sova’s Recon Bolt More effectively shoots at an enemy’s last known location



Viper

Toxic Screen Can now be placed during the buy phase of rounds, through spawn barriers Toxic Screen now goes up faster along it’s full length, once it starts to form

Decay Decay on all smoke abilities no longer affects allies

Viper’s Pit The area of Viper’s Pit is now shown on her team’s minimap when deployed



Breach

Flashpoint Off-screen flashes now match behavior of other flashes in the game and apply a minimum amount of flash more aggressively Charges increased from 2 >>> 3 Reduced windup time from 0.6 seconds >>> 0.5 seconds

Rolling Thunder Detonation delay between blasts decreased from 0.3 >>> 0.255

Concussion Concuss now de-scopes players and prevents re-scoping



Sova

Updated the physics on Sova’s cape so that it should wiggle outside his hitbox less frequently

Polish work on Sova’s 1P hands to bring them up to the fidelity bar of the rest of our agents

Weapon Balances

Shotguns When getting headshot by a shotgun, the aimpunch will be lower than all the other weapons All shotguns tagging tuned for targets beyond 10 meters Hitting an enemy past 10 meters will apply a different tagging value to them instead of the standard tagging New tagging: 30% slow for .5s on a smooth curve going back to normal speed

Shorty 1st falloff range reduced from 9m >>> 7m Updated headshot multiplier from 3x >>> 2x (now the same as Judge and Bucky)

Judge Price increased from 1500 >>> 1600

Vandal Increased firing rate from 9.25 >>> 9.75 Increased damage from 39 >>> 40



These updates should shake up the meta. Sage has been an insta-pick since the game’s release and recently the Vandal fell off in favor of the Phantom. It is possible with this buffs and nerfs players will expand their horizons when it comes to picking an agent and the essential rifle.